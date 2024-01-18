Learn How to Paint on Canvases Painting with Pints

Ever wanted to learn how to paint on a canvas? False Chord Brewing is hosting its Paint with Pints event on Jan. 24, at 6:30 pm until 7:30 pm, at the brewery, 326 S. Main St.

False Chord Brewing is continuing its instructor-lead class where registered attendees get to learn how to paint using a canvas with the unique addition of False Chord Brewing providing each person at the event a free pint of up to $8 value. Participants are encouraged to socialize with the other attendees.

The event focuses on a different art piece each month. False Chords Brewing hosts these events every third Wednesday of the month. To attend you must purchase a ticket online for $25 and registration ends Monday the week the event is scheduled so there can be enough supplies for everyone.

Participants get to take their paintings home with them in a provided box, and all supplies for the event are donated to False Chords Brewing by their partners Awakening Minds Art, a nonprofit organization that helps bring classes like this to the Findlay area among other cities like Bowling Green. These supplies include the canvas, paints, brushes and other necessities so there is no need to bring your own.

For more information on this event call 419-889-8309, or visit https://www.awakeningmindsart.org/findlay-community-classes.html or https://commerce.arryved.com/location/BDUsrPeg/modality/pickup/#BDUsrPegMG4xfMytXvDO8jHr.