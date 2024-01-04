Learn Pottery Basics with Findlay Art League

Join Findlay Art League for the Young Adult Pottery Class every Wednesday or Saturday of the month of January, starting Jan. 6.

The class is geared toward beginner potters, from ages 9 to 17 years old.

Young adults can learn the foundations of pottery and pottery basics to improve their pottery skills.

They will create many different works over the four-week course, including a Slab Jewelry Box, Coil Change Catcher, Pinch Aztec Animal and Wheel Throw pottery pieces.

The Wednesday classes are held from 2 pm to 3:30 pm, Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31 and the Saturday classes are held from 9 am to 10:30 am, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 at the Findlay Art League, 117 W. Crawford St.

The classes are taught by Cindy Meadows, an adult art educator and resident artist located in Findlay.

The course costs $150 and includes all the supplies for the pottery pieces created during the four weeks.

Register for the Wednesday course here or the Saturday course here.

The Findlay Art League offers various programs for many different mediums of art, including drawing and painting and clay. Visit the Findlay Art League website for other classes or workshops offered.

Findlay Art League is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization created in 1974 with a mission of making Findlay a “vibrant, growing and innovative community”. For more information, visit https://www.findlayartleague.org/.