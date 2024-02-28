March 2024 Findlay Calendar

Friday, Mar. 1

Free First Fridays & Make and Take Craft Day

Come out to the Wood County Museum for free Museum admission every first Friday!

13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green

Monday, Mar. 4

Discovery Stories: Praying Mantis

This installment of Discovery Stories presented by Hancock Park District will focus on the amazing and exciting world of these bugs.

1400 Oakwoods Lane, Findlay

Symphony Storytime

The Lima Symphony Orchestra presents Symphony Storytime, a unique and hands-on musical experience for children and families.

206 Broadway St., Findlay

Wednesday, Mar. 6

Meet & Greet: Laura Freeman

Laura Freeman is a Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honoree. Her work on “Hidden Figures” written by Margot Lee Shetterly, was recognized with an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work for Children.

1000 N Main St., Findlay

Thursday, Mar. 7

Going for Green Hike

This free program is open to children ages 3 and under with an adult. Other aged siblings may attend. Registration is not required.

16618 Township Rd 208, Findlay

Saturday, Mar. 16

Women’s Empowerment Emporium

A monthly event run by the Hancock County Soroptimist club to provide a hand-up to local families in need of taxable items.

300 Davis St., Findlay

Imagination Station Science Festival

Enjoy an out-of-this-world experience as you explore the solar system and beyond.

206 Broadway St., Findlay

Friday, Mar. 22

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

From March 22-30, find all 10 egg signs and collect the clues to win a prize. Signs will be “hidden” all around the Museum grounds.

13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green

Sunday, Mar. 24

Funday Sunday

Enjoy art activities, games, hands-on educational stations, interactive STEAM activities, planetarium shows, and more. Registration is required.

1000 N. Main St., Findlay