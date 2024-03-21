Model Train Show at Railroad Preservation

The Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation is hosting a spring model train show on March 24 at 10 am, ending at 3 pm. Admission to the show is $5 for adults and children under the age of 12 can go to the show for free as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

Quarter scale train rides will be available for additional cost $3 for adults and $2 for children.

Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation (NWORRP) a stop that train lovers of all ages will want to go to. NWORRP is located on a large campus with items that are sure to entertain all.

NWORRP is open with quarter-scale train rides weekends May through September, 1 pm to 4 pm, as well as during their many special events such as this model train show. In addition to train rides, NWORRP also has a gift shop, a museum, a Lionel layout, an HO model layout and a N scale model layout.

NWORRP’s other events include events like an Easter egg hunt, family fun day and a watch party for the total eclipse happening on April 8.

NWORRP’s projects are made possible through the hard work of our volunteers and the generosity of donors.

For more information go to Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation’s website through the link attached or call 419-423-2995.