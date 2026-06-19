More Than 600 Scoops Served Last Year as Cops & Cones Returns to Dietsch’s in Findlay

More than 600 scoops of ice cream were served during last year’s Cops & Cones events, and the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20 Foundation is bringing the popular community program back this summer for another season of conversation, connection and community engagement.

Cops & Cones will be held from 5 to 7 pm, Wednesday, July 15 and Wednesday, August 19 at Dietsch Brothers Ice Cream. The events are made possible through the continued partnership with Dietsch’s Ice Cream and support from the Chris & Hillary Coughlin Family Giving Fund.

Each gathering offers guests a free scoop of ice cream while spending time with officers from local law enforcement agencies in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. While the treats draw crowds, organizers say the heart of the program lies in fostering positive interactions between youth, families and officers.

“Most of the time, officers meet people during emergencies, difficult situations, or some of the most stressful moments of their lives,” Teresa White, Director of the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20 Foundation, said. “Cops & Cones gives officers an opportunity to serve in a different capacity. Instead of responding to a problem, they’re building relationships, answering questions, sharing laughs, and showing kids that the people behind the badges are approachable, caring members of our community.”

The Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20 Foundation supports programs that connect youth with law enforcement while also assisting active and retired officers and the families of fallen officers.