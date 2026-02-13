New Look, New Finds at the Habitat ReStore in Findlay

Shoppers will notice a fresh feel and new finds when the Habitat ReStore, located on 12000 Commerce Parkway, reopens Saturday, Feb. 14 from 10 am to 5 pm following a significant refresh of its layout, displays and overall shopping experience.

Operated by Findlay/Hancock County Habitat for Humanity, the ReStore has served the community from its Commerce Parkway location for seven years. Now, customers can expect expanded product offerings, updated pricing, special discount days and a new rewards program designed to thank loyal shoppers while attracting new visitors.

The reopening also introduces customers to new ReStore Manager Eddie Black. Black brings more than 20 years of experience in sales, finance and retail leadership, including roles with Charter Communications, ABC Warehouse and Verizon Wireless. A Findlay native, he and his wife are raising three teenagers and he has already connected with peers nationwide through the Southwest ReStore Conference.

Proceeds from the ReStore generate 40 percent of the funding needed to support Habitat’s mission to build and repair safe, affordable homes locally.

For more information, visit habitatfindlay.org/restore.