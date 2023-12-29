New Years Eve 2024 Events

Looking for a way to celebrate the New Year? Need plans for the ball drop? Look no further, we collected a list of the top things to do in Findlay this New Year’s weekend. Ring in 2024 at these area locations.

Family Events

Noon Year’s Eve Party at Findlay-Hancock Public Library

Dec. 30, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Join Hancock Public Library in their countdown to noon under the library’s skylight. Wear your favorite party attire and participate in stories and crafts to celebrate the New Year. 206 Broadway St. 419-422-1712. https://findlaylibrary.org/content/noonyears

New Year Carnival at The Lifting Lab

Jan. 1, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Meet with trainers, do mini workout sessions and set up goals at a goal workshop at this family-friendly event. There will also be raffle prizes and sign-up specials. 1219 W Main Crossing St. Suite 104. 567-250-2578 https://allevents.in/findlay/200025941568329

Adults Only

New Year’s Eve Party at Alexandria’s

Dec. 31, 5 p.m.

Celebrate NYE at Alexandria’s biggest night of the year. Duckpin bowling starts at 5 p.m.. Live music featuring Columbus band Three Ton Toad starting at 9 p.m. 132 E Crawford St. 419-424-5750. https://www.facebook.com/events/3609718139265434

New Year’s Eve at Findlay Moose

Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

100 PROOF will be performing at Findlay Moose to celebrate the New Year. Hear the band play your favorite rock, pop and country radio hits as the ball drops. 1028 W Main Cross St. #2421. 419-422-9662. https://www.facebook.com/events/989680118990236

New Year’s Eve Party at Lucky’s Tavern and Grill

Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.

Ring in the New Year at Lucky’s Tavern Grill with Parallel Universe Band. 221 Crystal Ave. 419-425-8990. https://www.facebook.com/events/1540081080120643