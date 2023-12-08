North Pole Express Returns For Third Year

Discover the magic of the North Pole right in your hometown this Christmas season.

All aboard! The Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, 12505 County Road 99, is bringing back its North Pole Express for the third year.

From now until Dec. 30, passengers can ride a ¼ mile-scale train through a “winter wonderland”, the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation said, filled with holiday decorations and twinkling lights to enchant the whole family, taking two laps around the decorated park for an approximately fifteen-minute ride.

After the ride is complete, passengers will leave the train to enter the train barn, which is filled with over 150 Christmas trees decorated for riders to view, where people can also search for the hidden elves.

Their gift shop will also be a festive sight, with their three model-train displays decorated for Christmas.

According to the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, there are approximately half a million lights on display at the North Pole Express.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves also come to visit the North Pole Express on special evenings. Bring your family for a picture with Saint Nick and a chance to tell him what you want for Christmas.

Check their 2023 Santa Calendar on Facebook to see when he will be visiting.

Rides will cost $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and older, available on Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30 to 9 p.m., and Saturdays from 5:30 to 8 pm.

The North Pole Express is a part of the 2023 Ohio Holiday Lights Trail, a list of 70 stops around Ohio where you can enjoy the magic of Christmas while exploring the allure of Ohio.

Other local holiday lights on the list include the Seneca County Family Fair Lights in Tiffin, Upper’s Winter Fantasy of Lights in Upper Sandusky, Hensville Lights in Toledo, and the 38th Lights Before Christmas presented by KeyBank at the Toledo Zoo.

For more information about Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation’s North Pole Express, visit http://www.nworrp.org/north-pole-express.html.