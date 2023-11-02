November Calendar 2023

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 1

Mini Meet-Up

Drop in and play with a selection of the library’s toys. Explore new games, toys, and activities that are educational and fun while meeting other families. Mondays and Fridays through November 17.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Mini-Meet-Up/11143181/2023-11-01T10

Homegrown Health: Herbs For All Seasons

Jennifer Little, OSU Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Educator presents the Homegrown Health series featuring topics related to gardening and using local produce and fresh herbs.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Homegrown-Health-Herbs-For-All-Seasons/12522788/2023-11-01T17

FRIDAY, Nov. 3

ArtWalk

Artists will be located in Downtown Findlay and the Downtown art anchors – Findlay Art League, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, and Jones Building Artists Studios will be open.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/ArtWalk/11234148/2023-11-03T17

SATURDAY, Nov. 4

Movie Night in the Park: Alice in Wonderland

Join us for a fun night out to enjoy some popcorn and a movie. Bring the family out and enjoy a look around the Oakwoods Discovery Center before the movie starts. Registration is required.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Movie-Night-in-the-Park-Alice-in-Wonderland/12567157/2023-11-04T18

Non-Scary Night Hike



This event at the Franciscan Earth Literacy Center includes a hay wagon ride to the woods, a hike with activity stations, s’mores, and hot cocoa. Free, but donations are welcome.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Non-Scary-Night-Hike-FREE-Family-Event/12565715/2023-11-04T18

SUNDAY, Nov. 5

Native Americans: Open House



November is Native American Heritage Month. Come and learn about the history of Native Americans here in Ohio at Oakwoods Nature Center.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Native-Americans-Open-House/12567156/2023-11-05T13

Funday Sunday



Enjoy art activities, games, hands-on educational stations, interactive STEAM activities, planetarium shows, and more at the Mazza Museum.

“Gone Fishing” is the theme in November. Registration is required.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Funday-Sunday/12491477/2023-11-05T13

MONDAY, Nov. 6

Gratitude Slow Flow Yoga & Sound

Join Katy Mercer from The Lavender Hour for Gratitude Slow Flow Yoga & Sound. This class will focus on cultivating deep gratitude through a gentle yoga sequence, breath work, guided meditation, the power of intention, and sound healing. Registration is required.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Gratitude-Slow-Flow-Yoga-Sound/12598053/2023-11-06T18

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 8

Adaptive Storytime

This is a space to foster the early literacy skills of children with neurodiverse symptoms and children who have difficulty engaging during traditional storytimes.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Adaptive-Storytime/12437710/2023-11-08T11

SUNDAY, Nov. 12

Mindful Moments: Hot Cocoa Calm

Kids will enjoy the story Hot Cocoa Calm, take a long breath in, and let it all out. Now it is time to get moving and do some animal poses. There will be hot/cold cocoa and graham crackers to enjoy along with the story.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Mindful-Moments-Hot-Cocoa-Calm/12567155/2023-11-12T13

TUESDAY, Nov. 14



Native American Story: Raven

Learn the story of how the spirit Raven brought the sun to the world, and about Native Americans of the Pacific Northwest. Children can create their own raven based on Pacific Northwest native art.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Native-American-Story-Raven/12567150/2023-11-14T10

THURSDAY, Nov. 16

Forest Adventures for Homeschoolers

Participants will learn about the parts of a tree and their uses, the different layers that make up a forest, and which animals call them home. Then we will venture into the woods for a tree scavenger hunt. Register by Wednesday, Nov. 15.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Forest-Adventures-for-Homeschoolers/12567151/2023-11-16T13

SATURDAY, Nov. 18

Kid’s DIY-U Workshop

Join Lowe’s Home Improvement for this festive Kids Workshop where we’ll provide everything your child needs to create a memorable table decoration that you’ll be thankful to have. Registration is required.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Kids-DIY-U-Workshop/12162886/2023-11-18T10

MONDAY, Nov. 20

Nature Games in the Park

Join Oakwoods Preserve Nature Discovery Center for an afternoon that will be packed with fun things to do during the school break.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Nature-Games-in-the-Park/12567146/2023-11-20T13

TUESDAY, Nov. 21

Pine Needle Brushes

Create your own tiny brush made of pine needles that you can use to help clean off dirt from things like a table or desk, then go out on a short hike of Riverbend Recreation Area to learn about pine trees.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Pine-Needle-Brushes/12567178/2023-11-21T14

THURSDAY, Nov. 30

Native American Story: Coyote

Listen to the story of how blue coyote, a spirit with a nose for trouble, got the gray color that we see today. After our story, we will talk about the Native Americans of the Southwest and get a closer look at coyotes. Children can create their own coyote based on Southwest native art.

https://findlayliving.com/calendar/#!/details/Native-American-Story-Coyote/12567143/2023-11-30T10