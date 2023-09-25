October Calendar 2023

TUE, Oct. 3

Paper Airplanes

Build paper airplanes, learn about how flying works and the differences between flight and gliding, and have a friendly competition.

THURS, Oct. 5

Scarecrow Workshop and Contest

Join in on the family fun fall tradition of building scarecrows. Build a scarecrow from scratch using provided materials or bring your homemade scarecrow to Carter Historic Farm to decorate the grounds and display for all to see! Optionally, enter it in the 22nd Annual Scarecrow Contest to win cash prizes.

FRI, Oct. 6

AfterBurn

Join NAMI Wood County for their annual AfterBurn event. Families will have the opportunity to enjoy free trunk or treat, free kids activities, and a chili cook-off. Food and t-shirts will be available for purchase. Afterwards, the night will conclude with a special recovery celebration with performances from local artists.

SAT, Oct. 7

Heritage Farm Fest

A sustainable-grown and holistically-raised lunch is served on the farm, as well as wagon rides, games, live music, heritage activities, demonstrations of the Power of Yesteryear, a doughnut eating contest, history talks, blacksmithing, history stations, fresh cider pressing, tours, and the Zimmerman one-room schoolhouse. There is no charge for parking, entrance, or any of the activities. All are welcome.

Bridgerton Party

You are invited to Findlay-Hancock County Public Library’s Bridgerton Party! Enjoy tea and book tastings, crafts, and a photo shoot wall. You are encouraged to wear your finest Bridgerton attire.

SUN, Oct. 8

Grand Rapids Applebutter Festival

Since 1977, the Applebutter Fest has been known for its historical re-enactments, handmade crafts, live music, food, and apple butter.

FRI, Oct. 13

Creepy Critters

In the animal kingdom, there are many ghoulish and creepy looking animals. This program will explore some of the creepy critters you might find in Hancock County, such as the star-nosed mole and the Virginia opossum, and also look at examples of creepy animals from around the world.

SAT, Oct. 14

3rd Annual Sensory Friendly Trick or Treat

This event is for families who have a loved one with special needs of any age, their siblings and friends. Volunteers will be dressed up in fun, non-scary costumes and will pass out non-edible fun treats! Feel free to come in your costumes too!

MON, Oct. 16

Wee Ones: Fall Colors

After reading a story about a little yellow leaf in the Nature Play Area, explore the area looking for different colors of fallen leaves. Make a craft on the Discovery Center porch after collecting some interesting leaves. After the program, the Discovery Center will be open.

TUE, Oct. 17

Mother Nature Story Time: Triceratopposite

Mother Nature will be sharing a story about the little dinosaur “Triceratopposite” in the Nature Play Area. Ages 3-6, with an adult; other aged siblings are welcome to attend.

MON, Oct. 23

Halloween Shadow Puppet Show: The Story of the Jack-O-Lantern

Ever wonder where the idea of the jack-o-lantern came from? Come to our spooky shadow puppet show to hear the origin story of the jack-o-lantern, the Legend of Stingy Jack. After the show, learn all about the history of the jack-o-lantern. Kids can create their own Halloween shadow puppets to create their own stories on a shadow puppet stage, and a fun jack-o-lantern craft.

FRI, Oct. 27

Classic Movie Night: Shadow of a Doubt (1943)

Classic Movie Night: Shadow of a Doubt (1943)

Join the Hancock Historical Museum for Shadow of a Doubt starring Joseph Cotton and Teresa Wright. This event is free to the public. There will be historical information before and discussion after. Popcorn and refreshments are provided. You can also BYOB!