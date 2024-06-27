Hop on and come enjoy Ohio’s 3rd annual Guitar for Vets Poker Run. The event will be held on Saturday, June 29 with registration starting at 10 am and the run beginning at noon.

The admission for single riders will be $20 and admission for the doubles and up will be $25. These can only be purchased on the day of the event.

There will be four stops during this run: The Ottawa VFW/Amvets Post, Ada VFW Post 9381, Kenton Amvets Post 1994 and Route 30 Harley Davidson. The ride will start and end at Findlay Amvets Post 21.

After the run there will be a variety of food and beverage choices for purchase, live music, dirt prizes and raffles for all to enjoy and celebrate with.

The live music will begin promptly at 5:30 pm. and will be performed by Reverb and graduates.

The Amvets Post 21 will be the organizer of this run and have proudly been the organizer of this event for the past 3 years.

This event is a great opportunity to connect with the community, celebrate the veterans, enjoy with friends and support the Amvet riders in this fun ride.

For more information, visit guitars-for-vets-poker-run or call 419-422-5190.