Olive Klug Brings Candid Folk-Pop to Live @ Armes Series

The Live @ Armes Series, sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Koehler Realty, continues its 2026 season with a compelling performance by singer-songwriter Olive Klug on Thursday, Jan. 8, at Armes Hall inside the Maumee Indoor Theater (MCPA).

Known for their bright melodies and emotionally incisive lyrics, Klug has built a devoted following through songs that feel both deeply personal and universally relatable. Their folk-pop sound blends clever storytelling with an unfiltered honesty, inviting listeners into moments of self-reflection, vulnerability and quiet joy. Whether exploring identity, relationships, or the small details that shape everyday life, Klug’s music resonates with warmth and authenticity.

The intimate setting of Armes Hall provides an ideal backdrop for Klug’s conversational songwriting style, allowing audiences to connect closely with the stories behind the songs. Fans can expect an evening that balances humor and heart, delivered through a refreshingly candid voice that feels more like a shared confession than a performance.

Doors open one hour prior to the 7:30 pm showtime. Tickets are on sale now, with options including high-top seating for $50, seated general admission for $30, and standing general admission for $20. Seating charts and additional ticket information are available through the MCPA box office.

This Live @ Armes concert offers a chance to experience an artist whose music lingers long after the final note.