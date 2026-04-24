Open Hearts, Open Homes Event Aims to Address Foster Family Shortage in Hancock County

Hancock County officials are calling attention to a growing need for foster families as local agencies work to keep vulnerable children connected to their schools, friends and community. With only 10 licensed foster homes currently serving 113 children in county care, many youth are being placed outside Hancock County when local options run out.

To help address the shortage, Hancock County Job & Family Services and community partners are hosting the Open Hearts, Open Home recruitment event on Friday, Apr. 25, offering residents a chance to learn what fostering involves and how they can make a difference. Organizers hope the event will inspire more families to consider opening their homes, even if only a handful step forward.

When children must be placed outside the county, officials say the disruption can add to the trauma they are already experiencing. Recruiting more local foster parents would allow more children to remain close to familiar schools, support systems and routines.

The event will feature perspectives from foster parents, former foster youth, judges and child welfare professionals, giving attendees an inside look at the foster care system and opportunities to ask questions in an informal setting. Experienced foster parents will also share what day-to-day fostering looks like and offer insight for those considering becoming licensed.

Community leaders say fostering begins with compassion and a willingness to provide stability when children need it most.

The free event begins at 6 pm at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1050 Interstate Drive West, Findlay. More information is available on the United Way of Hancock County website.