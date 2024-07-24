Calling all pickleball enthusiasts and pet lovers alike: The Hancock County Humane Society is hosting its 2nd Annual Paddles for Pets Pickleball Tournament, Aug. 3.

This event promises fun and friendly competition all while supporting the furry friends awaiting their forever homes.

The tournament will begin at 10 am at the Riverside Pickleball Court, 231 McManness Ave.

Worried about your skills? Organizers invite players of all skill levels to join in. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just getting started, grab a partner and sign up.

Patrons interested in participating can secure their spot for $25 per two-person team through their online pre-registration. For those last-minute deciders, day-of registration is available with a small additional fee of $5.

All registration fee goes directly to benefit the pets at the Hancock County Humane Society, ensuring they receive the care and love they deserve while awaiting adoption.

Players and spectators can purchase custom T-shirts through their Bonfire apparel website. Various colors and styles are available for purchase, prices vary.

Besides the thrill of the game, prizes will also be offered. Performers in 1st and 2nd place, and yes, even last place will be recognized with a special award.

Mark your calendars for a day of sportsmanship, fun and wagging tails. Whether you’re swinging a paddle or cheering from the sidelines, join the Paddles for Pets Pickleball Tournament for an unforgettable day of games and goodwill.

For more information, visit hancockhumanesociety.com

For T-shirt orders, visit www.bonfire.com/paddles-for-pets-2024-t-shirt