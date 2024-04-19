Paint Your Partner Party at The Bakers Cafe

The Bakers Café is holding a paint you partner party on April 18 at 6 pm. Make a reservation and take part of the recent TikTok Trend.

As a part of this party you will get to paint a portrait of your friend or significant other depending on who you bring with you.

Seating is limited and reservations are $50 per couple. Each reservation comes with all the supplies needed for painting your partner’s portrait as well as a cocktail (or non-alcoholic option) for each of you and a snack to share.

The Cafe’s mini menu items will also be available for purchase with your reservation.

The Café also has other events upcoming on their schedule. One such event is the Harry Potter Night on April 26.

At this event you will be able to come dressed as your favorite Harry Potter character for the costume contest, pick a Sorting Hat cupcake to see which House you really belong to. You can also grab a decorated sugar cookie, treacle tart, Ollivander’s wand or a chocolate frog, as well as Butter Beer and Harry Potter themed cocktails for the 21 and over crowd.

For more information on the events you can find out more about them on the Baker Cafe’s Facebook page.