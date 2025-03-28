Pointe of the Evening: A Celebration of Youth in the Arts

The annual Pointe of the Evening fundraiser returns on Apr. 5, to the Donnell Theater at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA). This cherished event, hosted by the Chance to Dance Foundation, aims to promote awareness of the dance arts while enriching the cultural landscape of northwest Ohio.

A highlight of the evening is its celebration of “Youth in the Arts” in Hancock County. Attendees can enjoy a showcase of student artwork, interactive activities for children, and an exciting community-supported raffle. The event kicks off at 6:30 pm. with raffles and social time, leading into the much-anticipated performance at 7:30 pm. in the auditorium.

Tickets are currently on sale, with prices set at $25 for adults and $15 for students and children. All proceeds from the event directly support the Chance to Dance Foundation’s scholarship fund. This fund provides financial assistance and expanded instructional opportunities for young dancers, ensuring that talent and passion for the arts are nurtured regardless of economic barriers.

The Chance to Dance Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to fostering artistic growth in the community. Donations are welcome and can be mailed to the foundation in care of Judy Reading at 7443 Eagle Dr., Findlay, OH 45840.

For ticket purchases and additional event details, visit mcpa.org/events/detail/pointe-of-the-evening-4.