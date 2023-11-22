Ring in the Holidays with Sleigh and Trolley Rides

Experience Nostalgic Sleigh and Trolley Rides Through President Rutherford B. Hayes’ Estate this Holiday Season.

Capture the magic of the holiday season with horse-drawn sleigh and trolley rides through the wooded estate at Spiegel Grove. Offered by South Creek Clydesdales, the rides run from 1 pm to 4 pm. daily from Dec. 26 to 31, providing a unique glimpse into the festive traditions of the past.

_______________________________________

_______________________________________

The sleigh accommodating up to four passengers and the trolley accommodating up to 16-18 riders, offer a scenic journey through historic Spiegel Grove, passing the Victorian Hayes Home and Lover’s Lane. Tickets are priced at $7 for sleigh rides and $6 for trolley rides (ages 3 and older), with free admission for children 2 and under.

To secure your spot, advance tickets are recommended and can be purchased at rbhayes.org. In-person ticket sales will be available at the museum front desk on ride days until 3:45 pm based on availability.

In the spirit of the season, GEM Service Rudolph Libbey Group sponsors these festive rides. President Hayes’ love for horse-drawn sleighs, chronicled in his diaries at the Hayes Presidential Library adds a historical touch to this cherished holiday tradition.

For updates and potential cancellations due to weather conditions, visit rbhayes.org or Hayes Presidential’s social media pages. Refunds will be issued only if the rides are canceled by Hayes Presidential.

Join us for an unforgettable journey through history and nature, celebrating the holiday spirit at the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums.

For more information, contact 419-332-2081. Connect with Hayes Presidential Library and Museums on Facebook, X and Instagram (@rbhayespres).