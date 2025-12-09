Santa Is Popping Up All Over Northwest Ohio

From cozy holiday workshops to picture-perfect photo ops, Santa and Mrs. Claus are making spirited stops throughout the region this December. Families can catch the Clauses in charming small-town settings, festive downtown spots and magical themed events—many offering crafts, cookies, music and other winter delights. Whether you’re looking for a classic meet-and-greet, a pet-friendly photo or a full holiday experience, these upcoming dates bring plenty of cheer to the season.

Multiple Dates

Meet Santa & Mrs. Claus

Come to Santa’s house at The Town Center at Levis Commons to meet Santa & Mrs. Claus!

The Town Center at Levis Commons, 3201 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg

Pictures with Santa

Come take pictures with Santa. Drinks and crafts will be available.

Circle P Reception Hall, 5419 County Road 139, Findlay

FRI, Dec. 12 and SAT, Dec. 13

Ghost Town Christmas Lights & More!

Visit Ghost Town’s 1880s western town for holiday sights, festive activities, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Ghost Town, 10630 County Road 40, Findlay

FRI, Dec. 12 and FRI, Dec. 19

Kiwanis Santa’s House

Santa’s House is a FREE, family-friendly event put on by the Kiwanis Club of Findlay.

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 120 W. Sandusky St., Findlay

SAT, Dec. 13

Santa Visits + Furry Tales Mobile Workshop

Celebrate the holidays with Santa and the Furry Tales Mobile Workshop at 1861 Wine Lounge, featuring festive activities, a chance to win stuffed animals, and a $5 workshop discount.

1861 Wine Lounge, 115 N. Main St., Bluffton

Breakfast with Santa

Enjoy a festive Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus featuring a hearty morning meal, holiday activities, cookie decorating, and a photo opport unity with Santa. Reservations are required.

The Inn at Ohio Northern University, 401 W College Ave.., Ada

Santa Photos & Cookies

Bring the kids to meet Santa & Mrs. Claus, snap a sweet photo with Seventh Studio Photography, and let them decorate their own jumbo cut-out cookie! Ticketed.

The Bakers’ Cafe, 408 S. Main St., Findlay

Santa at The Shop

Enjoy a free, family-friendly holiday event featuring professional photos by New Heights Productions, a plant-themed festive setup, and Santa with his cheerful elf handing out cookies, candy, and Christmas cheer.

Oh Happy Rea The Plant Shop, 111 E. Crawford St., Findlay

SUN, Dec. 14

Santa’s Workshop at The Meadows of Ottawa

Join Mr. and Mrs. Claus for festive crafts, special events, silent raffle prizes, and family fun, all while supporting Habitat for Humanity and celebrating the spirit of the season.

The Meadows of Ottawa, 147 Putnam Pkwy, Ottawa

Santa’s Sleighing to Salon 306

Stop by Salon 306 for pictures, cookie decorating, and discounted haircuts!

Salon 306, 306 Front St., Cygnet

Cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Meet Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the resident animals of the Franciscan Earth Literacy Center during this free all-ages event.

Franciscan Earth Literacy Center, 194 St. Francis Ave., Tiffin

Funday Sunday: The North Pole Express

Enjoy hands-on winter fun, an interactive story time by author/illustrator Jane Smith, visit from Santa, and a Children’s Museum of Findlay pop-up.

Mazza Museum, 1000 N. Main St., Findlay

WED, Dec. 17

Photos with Santa

This free, family-friendly event invites everyone to snap their own festive photos with Santa, meet a few returning holiday friends from last year, and take home a goodie bag filled with a holiday craft and cookie kit (while supplies last).

Blanchard Valley Center, 1700 E. Sandusky St., Findlay

THUR, Dec. 18

Santa Paws

Capture holiday magic with your pets while enjoying light refreshments and snapping a festive photo with Santa.

St. Catherine’s Manor of Fostoria, 25 Christopher Dr., Fostoria

SAT, Dec. 20

Santa Claus Meet & Greet

Bring the family for a magical afternoon with Santa, complete with professional photos by Violet Fox Photography and plenty of festive fun for kids to share their wish lists and capture holiday memories!

The BANKquet Hall, 125 S. Main St., Fostoria

Cookies & Crafts with Santa

Enjoy sweet, sparkly holiday fun with cookie decorating, festive crafts, and photos with Santa.

Bloomdale Community Building, 404 S. Main St., Bloomdale

TUE, Dec. 23

Local Thyme’s Annual Pajamas Christmas Party

Kick off the night before Christmas Eve with a stress-free, family-friendly celebration featuring Santa photos, live Christmas music by Ben DeLong, classic holiday cartoons, and a cozy taco bar dinner.

Local Thyme Restaurant and Bar, 6719 Providence St., Whitehouse