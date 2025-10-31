Savor the City: Downtown Restaurant Tour Returns to Findlay

Food lovers, mark your calendars—Findlay’s tastiest night of the year is almost here. The Downtown Restaurant Tour, hosted by United Way of Hancock County, returns on Nov. 6 from 5–9 pm, inviting guests to explore the city’s vibrant dining scene one bite at a time.

This self-guided culinary adventure offers participants the chance to stroll through downtown Findlay, sampling signature dishes and drinks from some of the area’s favorite restaurants. Each stop along the way adds a stamp to your event Passport—proof of your delicious discoveries and your contribution to a good cause.

More than just a feast for foodies, the event fuels a mission to fight hunger in Hancock County. Every dollar from Passport sales—100% of proceeds—supports local hunger-relief initiatives, helping United Way reach its goal of raising $16,000 through this year’s event alone.

Thank you for joining the Downtown Restaurant Tour! In Hancock County, 2 out of 5 kids don’t have enough to eat. Your participation in this event makes a direct difference for children, families, and community members of all ages who face food insecurity.

Whether you’re a longtime local or new to town, the Downtown Restaurant Tour is a perfect way to experience Findlay’s thriving food culture while giving back to your neighbors.

Event: Downtown Restaurant Tour

Date & Time: Nov. 6, 5–9 p.m.

Location: Downtown Findlay

Tickets: $40 – Proceeds benefit United Way of Hancock County hunger programs.

More Info: unitedwayhancock.org