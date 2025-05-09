Second Saturdays Highlight the Power of Shopping Local

Supporting small businesses isn’t just a one-day event. With Second Saturdays, residents and visitors are encouraged to support locally owned shops throughout Findlay and Hancock County all year long.

On the second Saturday of each month, the community is invited to explore the variety of small businesses that make the area vibrant and resilient. Whether it’s picking up a gift, enjoying a latte, grabbing a sweet treat, or simply stopping in to say thank you, Second Saturdays are all about celebrating the individuals behind local storefronts.

Local shopping options span across Findlay, Bluffton, Arlington, McComb, and other parts of Hancock County. A few participating businesses include The Baker’s Cafe, 408 S. Main St., Findlay; Apple-A-Day at multiple locations; B&T’s Asian Market, 1016 Tiffin Ave., Findlay; and The Dough Hook, 117 N. Main St., Bluffton. Shoppers can also explore boutiques, antique stores, gift shops, and specialty markets.

Residents are encouraged to visit each business’s website or social media pages to learn more about what they have planned for each Second Saturday.

To view the full list of local shopping options in Findlay and Hancock County, visit visitfindlay.com/secondsaturday.