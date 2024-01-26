Service Pups in Training are Coming to Bakers Café

Baker’s Café on S. Main St. is holding a Barks and Brews in the backrooms of their café on Jan. 27 starting at 10 am and ending at 1 pm. This will be the cafe’s first time holding this event.

At this event those who attend will get to meet service pups that are in training with University of Findlay 4 Paws. As a part of the event attendees will be able to socialize with the pups to help them with their training.

University of Findlay 4 Paws is a non-profit organization who work to train quality service dogs and pair them with children and military veterans who have disabilities. The organization also seeks to help the public to have a better understanding on what service animals are capable of doing and the different kinds of jobs that service animals have.

The service pups handlers will also be there to help you be better introduced to the pups in training as well as help you learn what they are being trained for.

Any and all who are interested are invited to join the event.

For more information and to see some of the pups that will be at the event go to https://www.facebook.com/events/749119070002700/?active_tab=discussion.