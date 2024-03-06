Small Business Offers on Second Saturday

Small businesses in the Findlay area will be participating in the Second Saturday event on March 9. Participating businesses will be offering specials, promotions, discounts and more.
Each in-store sale on Second Saturday at participating locations will earn a Gold Coin. Certain coins will be marked with a lucky shamrock and the recipient will be awarded Downtown Gift Certificates.
The locations that are participating in the lucky shamrock portion of the event are:
3 Oaks – Open 10 am – 3 pm, Walk-in terrariums available 11 am – 2 pm.
Burlwick & Co. – Open 11 am – 3 pm.
Elida Candle Company – Open 10 am – 3 pm.
Hand + Home co. – Open 11 am – 3 pm.
Journey Salon & Day Spa – Open 9 am – 3 pm.
Light & Lovely – Open 9 am – 3 pm.
RooBarb Studios – Open 10 am – 4 pm.
Shimmery Belle Boutique – Open 10 am – 3 pm.
Smarty Pants Toys & Gifts– Open 10 am – 3 pm.
Sparrows to Lilies Secondhand Boutique – Open 10 am – 5 pm.
Stout Cyclery – Open 10 am – 4 pm.
Trends! on Main – Open 10 am – 4 pm.
The Urban Market – Open 10 am – 4 pm.
The Wine Merchant – Open 10 am – 8 pm.
Yeager’s Modern Man – Open 10 am – 4 pm.
The locations that aren’t participating in the lucky shamrock portion of the event. These locations as well as their open hours are:
The Baker’s Cafe – Open 8 am – 3 pm.
Bee Simple – Open 9 am – 5 pm.
The Buckeye co. – Open 10 am – 2 pm.
Coffee Amici – Open 8 am – 9 pm.
Dietsch Brothers Fine Chocolate & Ice Cream – Open 10 am – 9 pm.
False Chord Brewing – Noon – 11 pm.
Findlay Art League – Open 12:30 pm – 4 pm.
Objects of Desire Artful Living – Open 12:30 pm – 4 pm.
Gem’s Fairy Cakes – Open 9 am – 1 pm.
The Granary – Open 10 am – 5 pm.
Guitar Ranch – Open 11 am – 4:30 pm.
Homestead Collection – Open 9 am – 5 pm.
The Lavender Hour – Open 11 am – 3 pm.
Logan’s Irish Pub – Open 11 am – Midnight
Papillon Boutique – Open 10 am – 3 pm.
Red Wing Shoes – Open 9:30 am – 5 pm.
river + road– Open 11 am – 5 pm.
Silver’s – Open 10 am – 3 pm.
Thistle Exchange – Open 9 am – 5 pm.
We Serve. Coffee – Open 8 am – 1 pm.
For more information go to visitfindlay.com/secondsaturday or visit any of the participating businesses’ pages.