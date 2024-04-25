Spring ArtWalk to Take Place May 3

The Spring ArtWalk is back in full bloom. The walk will take place Friday, May 3 from 5 pm to 9 pm in Downtown Findlay.

Downtown Findlay will be filled with artwork and musicians as people explore the participating businesses as well as Findlay’s downtown art scene, including Findlay Art League, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts and Jones Building Artists Studios.

ArtWalk is one of Findlay resident’s favorite events. Now taking place four times a year, in February, May, August and November, giving residents and visitors alike the opportunity to explore and enjoy Findlay’s creative scene.

Several businesses and restaurants will have both artwork on display and musicians performing at their locations. Vendors can also be found at several locations. All participating locations are located downtown in walking distance to each other.

Guests will have the opportunity to purchase artwork as well as chat with the artists.

Alcoholic beverages can also be enjoyed throughout ArtWalk with DORA cups. Locations offering DORA drinks will have a DORA decal located on their business.

30 different businesses downtown participated in the Winter ArtWalk in February. More information on artists and businesses participating in the Spring ArtWalk will be posted on VisitFindlay.com closer to the event.

Stay up to date on the latest ArtWalk information by following their Facebook and Instagram pages. facebook.com/FindlayArtWalk. For more information on the Spring Art Walk, visit visitfindlay.com/artwalk.