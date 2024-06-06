Stand Up Comedy Show at False Chord Brewing

Get ready to laugh yourself silly at False Chord Brewing’s live Stand Up Comedy Show. Taking place Sunday, June 9, this barrel of laughs event will open at 6 pm with the show starting at 7 pm.

Tickets can be ordered in advance online for $20 or purchased at the door for $25.

This event will feature four mirth-inducing comedians: Blain Hill, Ella Horwedel, Tony Watson and Dave Crumbley. Watson and Crumbley are both comedians based out of our very own Ohio: Crumbley, from Toledo, being the creator of The Crumbley Cup, and Watson, from Findlay, being a major performer at many local comedy clubs.

Hill and Horwedel are also major players in the comedy scene, but are based up north in Michigan, with Hill from Detroit and Horwedel from Ann Arbor. These four comedians will be sure to create a lineup worth remembering at this live stand up.

Not only will this event feature unforgettable comedy, but, taking place at False Chord Brewing, there will also be a wide array of refreshing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to choose from. False Chord Brewing Co. is an independent Craft Brewery in Findlay, known for its quality crafted beer and ale.

Produced by Crumble Comedy and jam-packed with liquor and laughter, head to False Chord Brewing Co. to see these comedians.

326 S Main St. For more information on False Chord Brewing Co. visit falsechordbrewing.com.