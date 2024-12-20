Step into the Magic of Mina and the Nutcracker

This holiday season, audiences can experience the enchantment of Mina and the Nutcracker, a ballet set in 1820 Wood County, Ohio, that promises to captivate viewers of all ages.

The full-length performances at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM invite audiences to follow young Mina on a Christmas Eve adventure. When her Nutcracker springs to life at midnight, Mina finds herself in a thrilling battle with the Mouse Queen, a mesmerizing snowstorm, and a magical land filled with dancing sweets. With stunning choreography and a heartwarming story, the production is a seasonal delight.

For families with young children or those seeking a more relaxed atmosphere, the 1:00 PM performance offers an abbreviated, 40-minute adaptation of the ballet. With a quieter music volume and a gently lit theater, this performance encourages wiggles, chatter, and joyful exclamations. Afterward, attendees can meet Mina, the Nutcracker, and the Sugar Plum Fairy, creating lasting holiday memories.

Mina and the Nutcracker is a celebration of dance, storytelling, and the joy of the season—perfect for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.