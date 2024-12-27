Support Local Year-Round with Second Saturdays

In Findlay and Hancock County, supporting small businesses is a year-round affair with Second Saturdays! Every second Saturday of the month, we celebrate our local shops and their owners, who make this community vibrant and unique. January’s Second Saturday lands on Jan. 11.

Whether you’re shopping for a gift, enjoying a latte, or simply saying thank you, Second Saturdays are the perfect time to show love for the businesses that help our economy thrive.

Second Saturdays are all about supporting the businesses that give our area its character. On this day, get out and explore—whether you’re picking up a treat, enjoying a pint, or just stopping by to show appreciation. It’s a simple way to make a big impact, helping our local shops continue to grow and thrive. From schools to service agencies, these businesses support our community in countless ways, and every purchase helps strengthen our shared bonds.

Second Saturday Special Events

Each month brings special events, like December’sDowntown Ugly Sweater Savings. Participating shops offered 10% off to anyone wearing an Ugly Christmas Sweater (with some exclusions). It was a fun way to shop local while getting into the holiday spirit!

By shopping local, you’re not just making a purchase—you’re making a difference. Findlay and Hancock County’s small businesses are the heartbeat of our community, and by supporting them, you’re helping everyone succeed. Check out local shops’ social media and websites for more details on promotions and events. Let’s make every Second Saturday a celebration of our hometown!