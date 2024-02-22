Teen Night at Findlay-Hancock County Public Library

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is holding a Teen Night guided painting event in the Lindamood room at 6 pm on Feb. 27. At this event teens will be guided through creating a 12 by 16 painting.

The painting that will be created during this event is a stack of books that is personalized to your tastes. The books in your painting can be of books that you have read last year or of books that you want to read this year.

To attend the event you must register beforehand. Registration is only allowing for 24 people in total.

Reasons for the limited seats for the event involves the limited supplies for the event. This event is for teens in grades 6 through 12.

The library holds several other events that are held for adults, teens and even for your kids. Some of these events include a science festival, thrills and chills, crafterworks and writing contests.

For more information call the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library at 419-422-1712 to speak with the event organizer Jen Hoadley. You can find details on all the events at the library’s website at https://www.findlaylibrary.org/.