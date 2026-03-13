The 2025 Ohio Watercolor Society Travel Show

Art lovers still have time to experience one of the state’s premier watercolor exhibitions as the Ohio Watercolor SocietyTravel Show continues its run at the Fisher/Wall Art Gallery.

The exhibition has been on display since Sunday, Feb. 16 and visitors have just a few weeks left to explore this stunning collection before it closes on Saturday, Mar. 28.

Consisting of 32 juried paintings, the traveling exhibition highlights the remarkable talent and creativity of artists working in water-soluble mediums such as watercolor, acrylic, casein, gouache and egg tempera. Each piece was selected through a competitive jury process, making the show a vibrant showcase of both emerging and established artists from across Ohio.

Recognized as one of the state’s most respected art exhibitions, the show also awards thousands of dollars in cash and materials, further elevating its status among artists and collectors alike. The result is a diverse gallery experience featuring expressive landscapes, striking portraits, imaginative abstracts and intricate compositions that demonstrate the versatility and beauty of watercolor-based techniques.

Guests can browse the exhibition during gallery hours beginning at 11 am on select dates through the end of the month, making it an easy cultural stop for anyone looking to enjoy fine art in a welcoming gallery setting.

Location: Fisher/Wall Art Gallery, MCPA

Dates: Feb. 16 – Mar. 28, 2026

Viewing Times: Beginning at 11 am on select dates

With the exhibition nearing its close, now is the perfect time to stop by and take in this colorful celebration of Ohio artistry.