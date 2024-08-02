The Richard S. “Doc” Phillips Discovery Center Open House

The Richard S. “Doc” Phillips Discovery Center will be open for visitation from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday, Aug. 3. This exploration is free to the public with additional structured and unstructured activities.

Such activities and attractions include birdwatching, field guides, nature books, puppets, animal displays and other exhibits. Nearby there are also trails to tour and water to wander.

Those participating will be accompanied by a Program Department staff member or volunteer who will be available to answer any questions.

The open house will begin with Program Specialist, Chris Allen, on the porch area at 10 am to talk about sticks and their special uses.

Registration is not required, so come stop by the Oakwoods Nature Preserve, the home to the Richard S. “Doc” Phillps Discovery Center for its open house.

For more information or questions email Chris Allen at callen@hancockparks.com or call 419-425-7275.