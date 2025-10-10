Tricks, Treats & Tails returns to downtown Findlay

Furry friends and their humans are in for a howling good time at Tricks, Treats & Tails, a Halloween-themed dog trick-or-treat event benefiting pets at the local shelter. The celebration takes place on Sat., Oct. 18, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm in downtown Findlay.

Participants and their pups—decked out in creative costumes—will check in at Findlay Brewing Company on East Crawford Street before embarking on a festive trick-or-treat route through downtown businesses. Along the way, dogs can collect treats, meet other costumed canines and enjoy a tail-wagging day of fun while supporting a great cause.

After making the rounds, head back to Findlay Brewing Company’s beer garden for the costume contest, sponsored by Findlay Young Professionals. To enter, simply bring a donation from the shelter’s wish list—items like food, toys, and cleaning supplies are all welcome.

All proceeds from the event go toward caring for animals in need, making this one Halloween celebration that truly gives back.

Tricks, Treats & Tails

Date: Sat., Oct. 18

Time: 11:30 am–2:30 pm

Location: Downtown Findlay (check-in at Findlay Brewing Company, E. Crawford St.)

Tickets: $30 per dog (pre-registration) | $35 day of event

Hosted by: Findlay Young Professionals and Findlay Brewing Company