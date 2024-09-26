University of Findlay Celebrates Homecoming

The University of Findlay celebrates its Homecoming this weekend, Sept. 26-29.

This year’s theme is “Together We Will,” celebrating the University’s strong roots and bright futures of the Oilers.

“We promise excitement, entertainment, and fun for alumni, friends, students, faculty, staff and guests – something for everyone,” Katherine Fell, president of the University of Findlay said in a statement. “Please join us, wearing your favorite Orange and Black apparel, for the variety of events throughout the long weekend. Together, we will reconnect with old friends; together we will make great new memories; and together we will show support for the University.”

Homecoming activities start Thursday, Sept. 26 and continue throughout the weekend. A full list of Homecoming activities can be found here:

Thursday, Sept. 26

Pop by the Rock

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Spirit Rock near Morey Hall

Head over to the Spirit Rock to take a selfie, enjoy a treat or leave a Homecoming message.

Women’s Soccer vs Lake Erie

1:00 PM

DeHaven Soccer Stadium

Men’s Soccer vs Cedarville

4:00 PM

DeHaven Soccer Stadium

Bonfire Bash: Flames, Festivities, and Fun

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

DeHaven Soccer Stadium

Enjoy live music from LameAssDads (LADS) featuring Dr. Tim Bukart, Professor of Pharmacy at UF at the Bonfire Bash.

College of Education Homecoming Speaker

7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Ritz Auditorium, Old Main

Three-time Alum Justin Dennen, ‘08, MAE, ‘21, EdD ‘24, will speak.

Friday, Sept. 27

50th Reunion of the Class of 1974

Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion

4:00 PM – Check-in & Social Gathering and optional campus tour

5:15 PM – Arch Ceremony & Golden Diploma Presentation

6:00 PM – Dinner

Members of the Class of 1974 will celebrate their 50 year reunion.

College of Business Alumni Reception

4:30 PM

Carrothers Home of the President, Tent

Learn about the initiatives of the College of Business at this special event.

Star Gazing at the Newhard Planetarium

Friday: 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM

Brewer Science Center

Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

6:00 PM

Winnebrenner Auditorium

Registration required via findlayoilers.com

Oiler Palooza

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Lawn of CBSL

Featuring the music of Thumbtack Mechanics.

Fireworks

9:30 PM

Lawn of the Center for Student Life & College of Business (CBSL)

Saturday, Sept. 28

2024 Heart Healthy 5K and Fun Walk

Sponsored by the College of Pharmacy Academy of Student Pharmacists

In front of Old Main

7:00 – 8:45 AM – Registration, packet pick-up, and pre-race activities

9:00 AM – Shotgun Start | Griffith Memorial Arch

Registration required: https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Findlay/HeartHealthy5KandFunWalk

Alumni Awards Breakfast

9:00 AM

Winebrenner Auditorium

Registration required ($25 per person)

Mazza Museum

10:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Museum & Gift Shop Open

Star Gazing at the Newhard Planetarium

Saturday: 10:00 AM, 10:45 AM, and 11:30 AM

Brewer Science Center

Men’s Soccer vs Lake Erie

1:00 PM

DeHaven Soccer Stadium

Homecoming Football Tailgate

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

Donnell Stadium

Featuring the music of Thumbtack Mechanics.

15th Annual University of Findlay Bands Alumni Reunion

2:00 PM

Donnell Stadium

The Oiler Marching Band welcomes UF Bands alumni to perform with them during their Homecoming performance.

Football Game: University of Findlay Oilers vs Hillsdale College Chargers

2:00 PM

Donnell Stadium

Sunday, Sept. 29

Homecoming & Family Weekend Worship Service

10:00 AM

Winebrenner Auditorium

For more information on UF Homecoming Activities, visit oilers.findlay.edu/pages/events/homecoming.