University of Findlay Celebrates Homecoming

The University of Findlay celebrates its Homecoming this weekend, Sept. 26-29.
This year’s theme is “Together We Will,” celebrating the University’s strong roots and bright futures of the Oilers.
“We promise excitement, entertainment, and fun for alumni, friends, students, faculty, staff and guests – something for everyone,” Katherine Fell, president of the University of Findlay said in a statement. “Please join us, wearing your favorite Orange and Black apparel, for the variety of events throughout the long weekend. Together, we will reconnect with old friends; together we will make great new memories; and together we will show support for the University.”
Homecoming activities start Thursday, Sept. 26 and continue throughout the weekend. A full list of Homecoming activities can be found here:
Thursday, Sept. 26
Pop by the Rock
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Spirit Rock near Morey Hall
Head over to the Spirit Rock to take a selfie, enjoy a treat or leave a Homecoming message.
Women’s Soccer vs Lake Erie
1:00 PM
DeHaven Soccer Stadium
Men’s Soccer vs Cedarville
4:00 PM
DeHaven Soccer Stadium
Bonfire Bash: Flames, Festivities, and Fun
7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
DeHaven Soccer Stadium
Enjoy live music from LameAssDads (LADS) featuring Dr. Tim Bukart, Professor of Pharmacy at UF at the Bonfire Bash.
College of Education Homecoming Speaker
7:00 PM – 8:30 PM
Ritz Auditorium, Old Main
Three-time Alum Justin Dennen, ‘08, MAE, ‘21, EdD ‘24, will speak.
Friday, Sept. 27
50th Reunion of the Class of 1974
Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion
4:00 PM – Check-in & Social Gathering and optional campus tour
5:15 PM – Arch Ceremony & Golden Diploma Presentation
6:00 PM – Dinner
Members of the Class of 1974 will celebrate their 50 year reunion.
College of Business Alumni Reception
4:30 PM
Carrothers Home of the President, Tent
Learn about the initiatives of the College of Business at this special event.
Star Gazing at the Newhard Planetarium
Friday: 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM
Brewer Science Center
Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
6:00 PM
Winnebrenner Auditorium
Registration required via findlayoilers.com
Oiler Palooza
7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Lawn of CBSL
Featuring the music of Thumbtack Mechanics.
Fireworks
9:30 PM
Lawn of the Center for Student Life & College of Business (CBSL)
Saturday, Sept. 28
2024 Heart Healthy 5K and Fun Walk
Sponsored by the College of Pharmacy Academy of Student Pharmacists
In front of Old Main
7:00 – 8:45 AM – Registration, packet pick-up, and pre-race activities
9:00 AM – Shotgun Start | Griffith Memorial Arch
Registration required: https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Findlay/HeartHealthy5KandFunWalk
Alumni Awards Breakfast
9:00 AM
Winebrenner Auditorium
Registration required ($25 per person)
Mazza Museum
10:00 AM – 1:30 PM
Museum & Gift Shop Open
Star Gazing at the Newhard Planetarium
Saturday: 10:00 AM, 10:45 AM, and 11:30 AM
Brewer Science Center
Men’s Soccer vs Lake Erie
1:00 PM
DeHaven Soccer Stadium
Homecoming Football Tailgate
12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
Donnell Stadium
Featuring the music of Thumbtack Mechanics.
15th Annual University of Findlay Bands Alumni Reunion
2:00 PM
Donnell Stadium
The Oiler Marching Band welcomes UF Bands alumni to perform with them during their Homecoming performance.
Football Game: University of Findlay Oilers vs Hillsdale College Chargers
2:00 PM
Donnell Stadium
Sunday, Sept. 29
Homecoming & Family Weekend Worship Service
10:00 AM
Winebrenner Auditorium
For more information on UF Homecoming Activities, visit oilers.findlay.edu/pages/events/homecoming.