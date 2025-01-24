University of Findlay’s 24th Annual Comedy Jam Promises a Night of Laughter

The University of Findlay is set to host its 24th Annual Comedy Jam on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, located at 200 West Main Cross Street in Findlay, Ohio.

This year’s lineup features three acclaimed comedians: Derrick Knopsnyder, Azeem, and Mike Paramore. Derrick Knopsnyder, known for his high-energy and quick-witted style, began his stand-up career at 19 and has since performed at venues like the Pittsburgh Improv and Comedy Central’s New Talent Search. Azeem brings a unique perspective to the stage, blending personal experiences with social commentary, while Mike Paramore offers a charismatic and engaging performance style that has resonated with audiences nationwide.

Tickets are priced at $30 each. However, University of Findlay students, faculty, and staff can receive their first ticket for free by presenting a valid UF ID. All tickets purchased on the day of the show will be priced at $40.

The Comedy Jam has been a cherished tradition in the Findlay and Hancock County community for over two decades, consistently delivering evenings filled with laughter and entertainment. Organized by the University of Findlay’s Student Activities Board, the event aims to provide diverse and engaging experiences for both the university and the local community.

Doors to the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts will open one hour prior to the show, allowing attendees ample time to find their seats and enjoy the venue’s amenities. Given the event’s popularity and the caliber of this year’s performers, attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mcpa.org/events/detail/comedy-jam-1.