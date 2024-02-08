Valentine’s Day 2024 Events

Feb. 9

New Moon Candle Pour: February

Learn how to make your own essential oil scented soy candles at the Findlay Art League. Ticketed.

117 W Crawford St., Findlay

Feb. 10

Valentine’s Day Children’s Workshop

The Fostoria Community Arts Council will hold a free Valentine’s Day Children’s workshop. Reservations are required.

125 S Main St., Fostoria

Taylor Swift Inspired Galentine’s Brunch

Enjoy food, delicious cocktails or mocktails, interactive stations, and photo backdrops with some incredible vendors with your besties. Ticketed.

1000 Fetter Road, Lima

Feb. 13

Girls Night Out

Enjoy a relaxing night of wine, shopping, and massage at Gillig Winery.

1720 Northridge Rd., Findlay

Valentine’s Pop-Up

Shop Valentine’s treats and gifts for your loved one at The Urban Market.

524 S. Main St., Findlay

Feb. 14

Valentine’s Couples Night

Enjoy a night out bowling and axe throwing with a heart-shaped pizza and drinks.

1090 US Hwy 23, Fostoria

Valentine’s Tasting with The Jerry Szabo Trio

A very special chef’s tasting at Greenhorn featuring the music of the Jerry Szabo trio. Reservations are encouraged.

112 Vine St., Bluffton

Wine & Chocolate Pairing with Dietsch Brothers Chocolate

Join Gillig Winery for a night of wine and chocolates. Reservations are required.

1720 Northridge Rd., Findlay

Valentines for Discovery Center Animals

Show the program animals at Oakwoods Nature Preserve some love some love by creating a Valentine’s Day card.

1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay