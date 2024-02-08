Valentine’s Day 2024 Events

Feb. 9
New Moon Candle Pour: February
Learn how to make your own essential oil scented soy candles at the Findlay Art League. Ticketed.
117 W Crawford St., Findlay
Feb. 10
Valentine’s Day Children’s Workshop
The Fostoria Community Arts Council will hold a free Valentine’s Day Children’s workshop. Reservations are required.
125 S Main St., Fostoria
Taylor Swift Inspired Galentine’s Brunch
Enjoy food, delicious cocktails or mocktails, interactive stations, and photo backdrops with some incredible vendors with your besties. Ticketed.
1000 Fetter Road, Lima
Feb. 13
Enjoy a relaxing night of wine, shopping, and massage at Gillig Winery.
1720 Northridge Rd., Findlay
Shop Valentine’s treats and gifts for your loved one at The Urban Market.
524 S. Main St., Findlay
Feb. 14
Enjoy a night out bowling and axe throwing with a heart-shaped pizza and drinks.
1090 US Hwy 23, Fostoria
Valentine’s Tasting with The Jerry Szabo Trio
A very special chef’s tasting at Greenhorn featuring the music of the Jerry Szabo trio. Reservations are encouraged.
112 Vine St., Bluffton
Wine & Chocolate Pairing with Dietsch Brothers Chocolate
Join Gillig Winery for a night of wine and chocolates. Reservations are required.
1720 Northridge Rd., Findlay
Valentines for Discovery Center Animals
Show the program animals at Oakwoods Nature Preserve some love some love by creating a Valentine’s Day card.
1400 Oakwoods Ave., Findlay