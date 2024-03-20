Van Buren Local Schools presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Van Buren Local Schools presents its spring musical, Fiddler on the Roof this weekend.

The community will have three opportunities to see the talented students perform the classic musical that debuted on Broadway in 1964 and follows a Jewish family set in 1905 Czarist Russia.

See the production live on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 at 7 pm or the matinee performance on Sunday, March 24 at 2 pm. Tickets for the musical cost $12 for adults or $10 for students and seniors when purchased online. If purchased at the door, tickets cost an additional $2.

The director of the production, Christina Csernyik chose Fiddler on the Roof to show students the importance of classical musicals.

“I just was excited to show the kids a different side of musical theater. Not everything has to be mainstream and current to be good quality and bring a story with these values and traditions to them,” Csernyik said.

_____________________________________________

_____________________________________________

Csernyik has been working for Van Buren Local Schools as their choral program director since 2022. She is also the director and choreographer of The Association and Knight Life Acapella program. Csernyik said working with teenagers has taught her about their resilience.

“I find that the more I push them to improve, succeed and do well, the more they give back and the more they throw into it. They don’t shy away from a challenge, which I love,” she said.

The production’s Assistant Director Allison Beupry and Csernyik have been working with the students for several months to prepare for the upcoming musical.

Csernyik said the entire cast and crew have stood up to the challenge, but especially the student who plays the main character Tevye, Ryan Harmon, who is currently a senior at Van Buren Local Schools.

“He feels so alive on stage. He has monologue after monologue and song after song in this piece, and he very rarely, if ever, drops a line during rehearsal. He has put so much work into the show. So really the cast and crew should feel lucky to be able to work with someone like that,” Csernyik said.

For more information on Van Buren Local School’s production of Fiddler on the Roof, visit onthestage.tickets/show/van-buren-local-schools/654ba94fd54f410e3fe28d52/.