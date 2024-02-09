Veterans Take Flight in Flag City Honor Flights

Flag City Honor Flights have announced their schedule for 2024 with the soonest date being April 23. These flights are to honor military veterans and allow them to visit the military memorials in Washington D.C.

Flag City Honor Flight President, Steve Schult, shares his enthusiasm for the upcoming year, saying, “We are honored to announce our 2024 flight schedule. Our Veterans have given so much to our nation, and it is our duty to ensure they have the opportunity to visit the memorials that stand in their honor. Flight sponsorships, financial contributions and dedicated guardians are increasingly crucial as we prepare for four flights this season.”

Veterans from World War II, The Korean War and The Vietnam War are encouraged to apply at flagcityhonorflight.org. Veterans from other eras can also apply to go on the flights as guardians.

Once a veteran has applied to go on one of the flights they will not need to apply again to be able to go on an annual flight in the future. Applying is completely free and the same goes for the flights itself.

The flights take around 350 veterans each flight and begin at the Toledo Express Airport. Veterans and their guardians may also be able to receive escorts from the Hancock, Wood and Lucas County Sheriff’s Offices.

Flag City Honor Flight was founded in 2010 as a non-profit organization. The organization relies on donations and volunteers to help ensure that they can continue to provide US veterans a way to visit the memorials in D.C.

For more information go to flagcityhonorflight.org.