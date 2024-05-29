Visit Findlays 2024 Pride Celebration

Summer is nearly in full swing for the Findlay community. As calendars are tuning to June, don’t forget to add the Findlay Annual Pride Celebration, June 1.

LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay is organizing the event with a day full of festivities for the community to come together and embrace love and expression, reflecting the spirit of pride.

Attendees can begin their pride party early by attending Findlay’s Pride Happy Hour from 5 pm to 7 pm the night before. The Bourbon Affair, Main Street Deli Bar and Arcade and Vivir Modern Mexican have partnered up with with the event to provide pride-themed drinks.

For early risers, the day full of celebration will begin the morning of June 1. A yoga session hosted by Peggy from Hot Yoga Findlay will kick off the in the grassy area between the river and the bandstand from 9 am to 10 am. Members of all ages are encouraged to start their day with mindfulness and relaxation.

The heart of Findlay’s Pride Celebration, Pride in the Park, will begin at 10 am. This event will transform the park into a lively place full of entertainment, food, art, vendors and a kids zone. There is something for everyone of all ages to look forward to and enjoy throughout the day.

As the sun sets, the celebration will continue with an after party beginning at 7 pm. E Crawford St will be the host for a 21+ exclusive experience with more food, music and drinks.

LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay is still searching for volunteers for Pride in the Park, Pride After Party and set-up assistance the day before.

For more information about the event visit, spectrumoffindlaylgbt.org/events.

For more information about volunteer sign up, visit the sign up genius, signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4AAAAA2DA0FFC70-49456777-pride?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR23BcAPkWp6SJcYi-hYxNtSQU-E22bK_Vm6T8brcp8TW9TPcArsiVV73KY_aem_AYtwH9CH7dWyAHSM7NbLo-JzsoPMY7W5tVht2CHIwWeQbuknkPiGidoGq00BUFLoMuBrTdibhx-P-g6uyjTnmNnN#/.