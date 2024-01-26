What’s Brewing at Findlay Brewing This Month

Findlay Brewing Company hosts several events over the year and with the new year this continues. Two of these events are the Beer and Board Games as well as Barre and Brew.

The beer and board games event is a monthly event that the brewery holds at the end of each month. This month, the event is Jan. 28 at 1 pm with an $8 charge at the door that includes the first pint that you order for the event.

Board games for the event will be provided by Post Board Gaming and its employees who bring the games will be willing to teach those who have never played them before so all who attend can play. You can bring friends or come by yourself to meet new people.

This event co-insides with their Sunday happy hour so enjoy the deals that are offered.

The other event that is coming up is the Barre and Brew workout class led by Margo, an instructor with Ryse Fitness Studios. A barre class is a combination of yoga, ballet, and pilates for strengthening and toning your body.

The class is on Feb. 3 at 10 am, however the brewery suggests that you arrive at 9:45 am to settle in and to bring your own yoga mat. The event costs $15 to participate in and comes with a complimentary pint of beer once the class is over for those who are 21 and older.

For more information contact the Findlay Brewing Company through findlaybrewing.com or call them at 419-419-2739