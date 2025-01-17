Winter Jazz Festival Brings Music and More to Hancock County

Get ready to embrace the winter season with the much-anticipated Winter Jazz Festival on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 5pm to 10pm at the Old Mill Stream Centre in the Hancock County Fairgrounds. This free, family-friendly event is brought to the community in partnership with False Chord Brewing and The Hancock County Agricultural Society.

The festival will showcase live jazz music featuring Wave & Rowanne, along with mesmerizing ice sculpting displays, an artisan craft market, and a delicious selection of food and drinks. Guests can enjoy craft beer, wine, and hot cocoa while sampling culinary creations from the collaborative efforts of Jonny Burritos and Flippin’ Tacos.

In addition to live entertainment and delicious offerings, the festival will include a children’s craft station, making it an enjoyable event for all ages. While general admission is free, those seeking a premium experience can opt for VIP Seating. The VIP package guarantees early entry at 4:30 pm, reserved seating for a group of eight, and two drink vouchers per person, all for $25 per person.

Don’t miss this chance to enjoy great music, fantastic food, and a lively atmosphere. Reserve your free tickets today and, for those looking for an upgraded experience, secure your VIP Seating while availability lasts!