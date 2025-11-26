Your Guide to the Best Holiday Events and Christmas Activities in Hancock County 2025

From glowing light displays and small-town parades to festive markets, concerts and cozy family traditions, the region is brimming with ways to celebrate the season. Whether you’re looking for a sparkling night out, a kid-friendly activity or a community event that captures the spirit of Christmas, here are the highlights lighting up the calendar from late November through December.

Ongoing

Ghost Town Christmas Lights & More!

Ghost Town transforms into a magical Christmas wonderland. As you stroll through the 1880s replica western town, enjoy the sights and sounds of the season, and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. Select dates through Saturday, Dec. 13, 5-8pm.

Ghost Town, 10630 County Road 40, Findlay

Twinkle Nights

Experience Twinkle Nights, a festive drive-thru holiday light show at Hancock County Fairgrounds, featuring thousands of lights and local cheer to support the Family Resource Center. Select nights through Mon, Dec. 22, 6-9pm. Ticketed.

Hancock County Fairgrounds, 874 Fishlock Ave., Findlay

The Blaze of Lights Display

The Blaze of Lights display, including the Ream folk art collection, will be on display through January 1.

Bluffton Presbyterian Church, 112 N. Main St., Bluffton

Kiwanis Santa’s House

Every Friday from Thanksgiving to Christmas, Santa will be at St. Andrew’s to hear holiday wishes from all the good boys and girls. 6-8pm.

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 120 W. Sandusky St., Findlay

FRI, Nov. 28

Opening of A Presidential Christmas at Spiegel Grove

The beloved “Hayes Train Special” returns to the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums with its multi-tiered, interactive model train display, delighting visitors of all ages throughout the holiday season. 9am-5pm.

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums, Spiegel Grove, Fremont

Black Friday Charity Food Ride For The Findlay Mission

Join a community bike ride starting at Further Bikes to collect non-perishable food items from local stores and help restock the City Mission for the winter season. 1pm.

Further Bikes, 113 E. Crawford St., Findlay

Black Friday Brunch

Gillig Winery’s Black Friday Brunch invites guests to unwind with a delicious seasonal menu, handcrafted wines, and a relaxed holiday atmosphere. 10am-12pm.

Gillig Winery, 1720 Northridge Rd., Findlay

WinterFest & Tree Lighting Ceremony

Kick off the holiday season in Downtown Findlay with WinterFest Market shopping, festive entertainment, and cozy community cheer, then gather in Dorney Plaza as Santa helps light the City of Findlay Christmas tree at 6 pm. 4pm-7pm.

Downtown Findlay, Main St.

Holiday Preview at The Baker’s Cafe

Jump-start the holiday season at Baker’s Cafe with the launch of seasonal beverages, Christmas cookies, gift card specials, scented candles, gifts, and more. 5-9pm.

The Baker’s Cafe, 408 S. Main St., Findlay

SAT, Nov. 29

Christmas Market

Shop with local makers and artists on Small Business Saturday. 10am-2pm.

129 E. Crawford St., Findlay

Fireside Story: If You Take a Mouse to the Movies

Kick off the Christmas season with a cozy fireside reading of If You Take a Mouse to the Movies, followed by hanging popcorn garlands on the Christmas tree. 2-3pm.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Discovery Center, 1400 Oakwood Ave., Findlay

MON, Dec. 1

The Prophecy Show

Now in their 19th touring season, The Prophecy Show delivers an electrifying, Trans-Siberian Orchestra–style Christmas rock spectacular packed with soaring musicianship, stunning costumes, choreography, lasers and more. Ticketed. 7:30pm.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay

Ada Village Winter Window Competition

Explore Ada Village’s Winter Wonderland starting December 1st as you stroll past festive window displays, vote for your favorite via QR code for a chance to win a $500 gift card, then continue the magic at Legacy Park’s Festival of Trees and Winter Lights Walking Trail.

Ada Village, Main St., Ada

TUE, Dec. 2

Kick Off to Christmas

Featuring the annual tree lighting, Santa’s visit, refreshments, and horse-drawn wagon rides. 6pm.

Arlington Volunteer Fire Department, 204 N. Main St., Arlington

WED, Dec. 3

CrafterWork: Folded Book Tree

Join the library’s craft session for teens and adults (16+) and create a festive Folded Book Tree. 5pm.

Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, 206 Broadway St., Findlay

Recycled Christmas Crafts

Craft eco-friendly holiday gifts using recyclable materials. Make gift tags, bookmarks, and ornaments from old Christmas cards, create a paper ball ornament, and decorate recyclable wrapping paper. All supplies provided. Free. 6-7pm.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Discovery Center, 1400 Oakwood Ave., Findlay

Martini Tasting for December – Happy Holidays!

Join Carey Brewing Station for a festive social night learning to craft your own holiday martinis. 7pm.

Carey Brewing Station, 300 E. Findlay St., Carey

Village of Van Buren “Home Town” Christmas Celebration

Celebrate the holiday season at Van Buren’s first annual community Christmas tree lighting, featuring the Van Buren Show Choir, Santa visits with train rides, and festive treats like hot chocolate and cookies. 6pm.

THUR, Dec. 4

Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

Experience Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, a heartwarming 1930s musical retelling of Dickens’ classic with Parton’s songs, following Scrooge’s journey to rediscover love and the true spirit of the season. Ticketed. 7:30pm.

Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay

32nd Annual Welcome Santa Christmas Parade

Main St., Ottawa. 6:15pm.

FRI, Dec. 5

Life of a Snowflake

Discover the science and beauty of snowflakes through a reading of The Snowflake, then create your own cotton swab snowflake craft; supplies are provided. Free. 1-2pm.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Discovery Center, 1400 Oakwood Ave., Findlay

Christmas in Carey at The Brewing Station

Enjoy specialty drinks and live entertainment. 5-8pm.

Carey Brewing Station, 300 E. Findlay St., Carey

Handmade Ceramic Christmas Ornaments Workshop

Join a hands-on workshop to create your own unique ceramic Christmas ornaments, with clay, glaze, and firing all included. Ticketed. 6-8pm.

910 Industry Ave, Lima

SAT, Dec. 6

Jeffers Greenhouse Holiday Craft Fair

Browse over 50 vendors at this holiday market offering handcrafted wreaths, garlands, pillows, decorations, baked goods, unique gifts, and enjoy a bite from Big C’s Food Truck. 9am-4pm.

Jeffers Greenhouse, 11230 Jeffers Rd., Grand Rapids

Showgirl Christmas Brunch

Sing along to Taylor Swift hits, sip themed cocktails, and show off your sparkle at this fun-filled Swiftie brunch. Ticketed. 10am-1pm.

Regal Beagle Ada, 105 N Main St., Ada

Christmas in the Village

Enjoy a festive family day with a holiday parade, horse-drawn wagons, petting zoo, ice skating, arts and crafts vendors, and a visit with Santa. 2-7pm.

Mt. Blanchard, 103 E. Clay, Mount Blanchard

Christmas Village 5k & Reindeer Dash

Celebrate the annual Whitehouse tree lighting with a 5K run/walk, parade, beer garden, kids’ activities, and festive fun for the whole family. 4:30pm.

Downtown Whitehouse, Providence St., Whitehouse

Santa on Main

Shop local, visit Santa for photos, enjoy a festive dinner, and take a holiday carriage ride. 5-8pm.

The Millie Venue, 105 S. Main St., Bowling Green

Christmas Open House at The Museum!

Enjoy a family-friendly evening of holiday history for just $1 per person, featuring live music, Christmas crafts, and tours of historically decorated spaces. 5-8pm.

Hancock Historical Museum, 422 W. Sandusky St., Findlay

SUN, Dec. 7

The Christmas Market at Hancock County Fairgrounds

Find one-of-a-kind gifts at the Old Millstream Centre’s last-minute holiday shopping event, featuring handmade crafts, baked goods, custom jewelry, wreaths, hot cocoa bombs, food trucks, and more. 11am-4pm.

Hancock County Fairgrounds, 1017 E. Sandusky St., Findlay

TUE, Dec. 9

What is a Reindeer?

Learn about reindeer and caribou, compare them to white-tailed deer, then make a handprint reindeer ornament and enjoy festive reindeer games. Free. 10-11am.

Oakwoods Nature Preserve, Discovery Center, 1400 Oakwood Ave., Findlay

WED, Dec. 10

Rhett Walker Family Christmas Tour

Experience an evening filled with your favorite holiday songs and moments. Ticketed. 7-9pm.

Cable Road Alliance Church, 2264 N. Cable Rd., Lima

SAT, Dec. 13

Merry on Main

Bring the family and enjoy a festive afternoon filled with holiday cheer with shopping, food, music, activities, and plenty of small-town magic. 11am-2pm.

Village Of Ada Depot, 110 Central Ave., Ada

Bells, Brass & Bows

Celebrate the season with the Lima Symphony’s Bells, Brass & Bows, featuring festive favorites, sacred music, Leroy Anderson’s Christmas Festival Overture, and a local twist on The Twelve Days of Christmas. Ticketed. 7:30pm.

Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center of Lima/Allen County, 7 Town Square, Lima

SUN, Dec. 14

Christmas in America: A Patriotic Christmas

Celebrate the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary with a free, family-friendly holiday event featuring patriotic tributes, vintage decor, music, Scout-decorated trees, a train room, crafts, treats, and more. 1-4pm.

Putnam County Historical Society & Museum, 201 E. Main St., Kalida

TUE, Dec. 16

Christmas Book Exchange

Spread some holiday cheer by exchanging your favorite books with others. 6:30-8:30pm.

Ma Vie Events, 129 E. Crawford St., Findlay

TUE, Dec. 23

Christmas Tree Hike

Take a festive hike to learn about evergreen trees, collect pinecones for a Christmas ornament, and paint a holiday picture using pine needle brushes—dress for the weather and messy fun. 10-11am.

Riverbend Recreation Area, Meadows Activity Area, Brugeman Lodge, 16618 Township Rd 208, Findlay