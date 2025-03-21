Classic Movie Night Returns to Hancock Historical Museum in 2025

Film lovers, rejoice! The Hancock Historical Museum has unveiled its 2025 lineup for Classic Movie Night, kicking off with The Wizard of Oz (1939) at 7 pm. on Fri., Mar. 21.

Starring Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, and Ray Bolger, this timeless classic follows Dorothy Gale as she embarks on a fantastical journey through Oz, making friends and facing foes along the yellow brick road. Guests can enjoy historical insights before the screening and stay for a post-film discussion. Seating is limited, and admission is free.

Exciting Additions in 2025!

This year, the museum welcomes students from the Ray Browne Association (RBA) at Bowling Green State University as guest hosts for select showings. These students, passionate about popular culture, will add fresh perspectives to the screenings in Mar., May, July, and Oct. The March event will be hosted by Sarah Urbank, a BGSU Popular Culture master’s student and RBA Treasurer.

2025 Classic Movie Lineup:

Apr. 25 – Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)

May 16 – The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966)

June 20 – State Fair (1945)

July 18 – A Face in the Crowd (1957)

Aug. 16 (Outdoor) – The Goonies (1985)

Oct. 24 – Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

Nov. 21 – Dark Passage (1947)

Dec. 19 – It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

Movies will be shown at the Hancock Historical Museum, 422 W. Sandusky St., Findlay, OH. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with showings starting at 7 pm. Complimentary popcorn and refreshments will be available.

For more details, visit www.hancockhistoricalmuseum.org or call 419-423-4433.