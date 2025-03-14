CommunityREAD 2025: Celebrating Literacy and Local Sustainability

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library has announced its selection for CommunityREAD 2025: Gaining Ground: A Story of Farmers’ Markets, Local Food, and Saving the Family Farm by Forrest Pritchard. This engaging memoir chronicles Pritchard’s journey to revitalize his family’s farm through sustainable agriculture and the local food movement.

Author Visit and Events

To celebrate CommunityREAD month, Forrest Pritchard will visit Hancock County for a public presentation on Thursday, March 20, at 7:30 PM at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available for $10.00 at mcpa.org/events. Additionally, the library will host companion programs related to themes from Gaining Ground, providing further opportunities for community engagement. Check the library’s calendar for details.

About the Book

In 1996, after a disappointing corn harvest yielded a mere $18.16 in profit, Pritchard made a life-changing decision to save his family’s farm. His journey into sustainable farming is filled with humor, challenges, and lessons about resilience. Alongside his father, he transforms the struggling farm into a thriving business, proving the value of sustainable practices. Gaining Ground is both heartwarming and thought-provoking, offering an insightful look into modern farming and the importance of local food.

About the Author

Forrest Pritchard is a seventh-generation farmer and a New York Times bestselling author. His farm, Smith Meadows, was among the first to embrace grass-finished farming, and he has become a leading advocate for sustainable agriculture. His books, including Growing Tomorrow and Start Your Farm, highlight his commitment to ethical food production.

What is CommunityREAD?

Established in 2003, CommunityREAD is a month-long initiative designed to promote literacy and shared reading experiences. Each year, a new book is selected, and various community events are organized to foster discussion and engagement. The initiative is funded by the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, along with library funds and private sponsorships.

Get Involved

Whether by reading Gaining Ground, attending author events, or participating in discussions, CommunityREAD invites everyone to join the conversation on sustainability, family, and the power of local food. For more details, call 419-422-1712 or visit the library’s website.