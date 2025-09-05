Touch A Truck Rolls Into Findlay Sept. 13

Big wheels, flashing lights, and plenty of horsepower will take over the Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation grounds on Saturday, Sept. 13, for the always-popular Touch A Truck event. From 10 am to 2 pm, families can climb into the driver’s seat of semis, tractors, fire trucks, police cruisers and many more impressive machines—all for free.

Sponsored by the Children’s Museum of Findlay, this event is designed to break down the barriers between the community and the vehicles that keep it running. Kids who may normally only see these trucks zooming by on the road will have the chance to explore them up close—checking out dashboards, sirens, horns and towering wheels. It’s an opportunity to learn about the important roles these vehicles play in daily life, from farming and transportation to emergency response.

The event isn’t just for little ones—adults with a love of engines and machinery can also enjoy this hands-on experience. With so many vehicles gathered in one place, Touch A Truck offers a unique mix of fun and education that appeals to all ages.

Local businesses and organizations are invited to be part of the excitement by showcasing a vehicle of their own. Participating companies not only get to engage directly with families but also help create an unforgettable day of discovery and community connection.

Touch A Truck will be held at Northwest Ohio Railroad Preservation, 12505 CR 99. Admission is free, making it a perfect weekend outing for families looking to spark curiosity and create lasting memories.

For more information, visit cmfindlay.com/touch-a-truck.html.