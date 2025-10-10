Van Buren Apple Butter Festival celebrates 36th year

This beloved community tradition brings together families, friends, and visitors from across the region to celebrate the flavors and crafts of fall. Attendees can watch as old-fashioned apple butter is made in large copper kettles over open fires—a process that takes hours of careful stirring and patience. Freshly made apple butter will be available for purchase, along with a wide variety of homemade baked goods and seasonal treats.

Beyond the food, the festival features an impressive craft show with local artisans offering handmade jewelry, décor, textiles, and more. Visitors can browse hundreds of vendor booths, pick up unique holiday gifts, and enjoy live entertainment throughout the day.

The Apple Butter Festival isn’t just a celebration of tradition—it’s also a fundraiser that supports the Van Buren Lions Club’s community service projects, helping local residents in need year-round. Whether you come for the crafts, the nostalgia, or simply the apple butter, the event promises a warm and memorable autumn experience.

Van Buren Apple Butter Festival

Date: Sat., Oct. 11, 2025

Time: 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Location: Van Buren Local Schools, 217 S. Main St., Van Buren, OH

Presented by: Van Buren Lions Club