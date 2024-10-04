Youtheatre Presents “The Music Man”

The Marathon Center for Performing Arts Youtheatre grades 6-12 presents, The Music Man.

The youth theatre group performances of the iconic musical will take place on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 pm and Saturday, Oct. 5 at 2 pm.

The Music Man, a classic American musical premiered on Broadway in 1957. It follows traveling salesman Harold Hill, played by Isaac Weese as he cons the people of River City, Iowa. When he falls for librarian Marian, played by Lilian Perkins, Hill begins to transform into a better person.

The Youtheatre production of The Music Man is directed by Christiana Rowe. Zachary Thomas was the Music Director for the production and Timothy Frost choreographed the musical.

Other characters include Mrs. Paroo, played by Addy Cheney; Winthrop Paroo, played by Wesley Love; Amaryllis, played by Mariko Weese; Marcellus Washburn, played by Cameron Levi; Mayor Shinn, played by Brayden Williams; Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, played by Esme Hummel-Sass; Zaneeta Shinn, played by Cara Nichols; Gracie Shinn, played by Brynlee Johnson; Tommy Djilas, played by Ben Thomas; Charlie Cowell, played by Dahelson Sleasman; Constable Lock, played by Cole Hermiller; Jacey Squires, Quartet played by Olin Fix; Oliver Hix, Quartet played by Derrick DeMuth; Ewart Dunlop, Quartet, played by Jon Coldren; Salesman 1 & Olin Britt, Quartet, played by Brexton Simmons; Ethel Toffelmier, Pick-A-Little, played by Teagen Berger; Alma Hix, Pick-A-Little, played by Brenna Rosengarten; Maud Dunlop, Pick-A-Little, played by Jaelynn Callan; Mrs. Squire, Pick-A-Little, played by Jenna Clements; Rivercity Teens & Pick-A-Little Ladies, played by Kennedy Bowlin, Paige Griffith, Felicity Hull, Elliot Kokensparger, Molly Preston, Acadia Simmons, Mary Hannah Sprague, Camdyn Tiech and Callie Tiell; Salesman 2 & Rivercity Townspeople, played by Dean Cameron; Salesman 3 & Rivercity Townspeople, played by Exander Evans; Salesman 4 & Rivercity Townspeople, played by River McMillen; Salesman 5 & Rivercity Townspeople, played by Chance Roddy; Train Attendant & Rivercity Townspeople, played by Addy Thorbahn and Rivercity Townspeople, played by Faith Allen, Brody Almond, Klarissa Arnott, Kate Baker, Gabriella Berger, Liz Black, Amelia Emlinger, Bria Geiser, Elise Harvey, Abigail Hensley,Sara Kasiborski, Emily Kin, Kira Loughman, Jase Myers, Miles Myers, Olivia Romick, Regina Sadowski, Annalyn Sheridan, Ellie Sleasman, Aria Tussing, Crosby Willford, Meraya Willford and Molly Yeater.

Youtheatre has a mission of creating an inclusive environment to inspire and enrich the lives of all children, teaching them to appreciate the arts, regardless of income or ability. The group is open to all children in grades 1-12.

For more information on Youtheatre’s production of The Music Man, visit mcpa.org/education-community/youtheatre.