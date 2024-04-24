91 Veterans Travel to Washington D.C. with Flag City Honor Flights

The Flag City Honor Flight departed for its 26th mission Tuesday morning.

The Findlay non-profit takes Veterans on day trips to Washinton D.C.. to visit memorials in our Nation’s Capital built in their honor at no cost.

91 Veterans traveled to Washington D.C. with Flag City Honor Flight (FCHF) on Tuesday, including one World War II Veteran, 8 veterans who served in the Korean War and 82 Vietnam War Veterans. A World War II Nurse and two sets of siblings were also on board Tuesday’s flight.

Of the Veterans on board, eight have Bronze Stars, including one Veteran with two Bronze Stars and four Veterans who have received Purple Hearts.

________________________________________________

________________________________________________

Veterans departed the Toledo Express Airport for Washington D.C. at roughly 7 am Tuesday. When they arrived in D.C. FCHF took the Veterans to several memorials, including Iwo Jima Memorial, the Korean Memorial, the Vietnam Memorial, the WWII Memorial and the Arlington National Cemetery.

As they arrived home Tuesday evening, they were greeted with flags, cheers and thank you’s by friends, family members and strangers alike who wanted to honor the Veterans’ service to our country.

Tuesday’s flight was the first of four Honor Flights for the year. The next flights are scheduled for June 11, Sep. 10 and Nov. 12.

“We are honored to announce our 2024 flight schedule. Our Veterans have given so much to our nation, and it is our duty to ensure they have the opportunity to visit the memorials that stand in their honor. Flight sponsorships, financial contributions, and dedicated Guardians (volunteers) are increasingly crucial as we prepare for four flights this season,” FCFP President, Steve Schult said in a statement earlier this year.

World War II, Korean and Vietnam War Veterans living in Northwest Ohio that are intersted in taking an Honor Flight are encouraged to apply. Applications can be found on the FCHF website.

For more information on Flag City Honor Flight, visit flagcityhonorflight.org.