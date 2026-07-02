All-American Food Fair Serves Up Patriotic Flavors Throughout July

Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary one bite at a time during the All-American Food Fair, taking place throughout July at restaurants and bakeries across Hancock County.

Organized by Visit Findlay as part of the community’s America 250 celebration, the monthlong event invites residents and visitors to explore limited-time menu items inspired by classic American cuisine, summertime favorites and patriotic colors.

Participating restaurants are offering everything from burgers and barbecue to festive desserts and specialty cocktails. Diners can enjoy creations such as Beckett’s Burger Bar’s All American Burger, Findlay Brewing Company’s 250Burger and Firework Jalapeño Poppers, or Brats N’ Tots’ The Uncle Sam brat.

Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in red, white and blue treats, including Bee Tree Bakery’s S’more Cupcake, patriotic cupcakes and cookies from Cakes for Heaven’s Sake, and berry-topped cheesecakes at several participating locations.

Local bars and wineries are also getting into the spirit with themed beverages. The Bourbon Affair is featuring an extensive lineup of patriotic cocktails and mocktails, while Gillig Winery is serving a refreshing Freedom Float made with sangria and blueberry slushies.

Additional participating businesses include Garden Grille & Bar, Honey Joe’s Cafe, Main Street Deli & Arcade, Main Street Eats and Mancy’s Steakhouse, each offering exclusive food or drink specials throughout the month.

Whether you’re craving a hearty meal, a cool summer drink or a festive dessert, the All-American Food Fair offers plenty of ways to support local restaurants while celebrating the nation’s milestone anniversary. Specials and hours vary by location and are available throughout July while supplies last.