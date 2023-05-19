Celebrate Pride 2023 in Findlay

The celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June is almost here, and Findlay is gearing up to give its residents lots of ways to participate.

June commemorates and celebrates people within the LGBTQ+ community. The celebration of Pride Month began after gay liberation protests in 1969 called the Stonewall riots. It has since spread outside the United States and is now an internationally celebrated holiday.

Findlay wants to show appreciation for its LGBTQ+ residents by hosting a slew of Pride Month events.

May 29

The month will kick off right before June on May 29 with painting to show off pride. From 6 pm to 8 pm, people can volunteer or enjoy watching Spectrum of Findlay, an LGBTQ+ organization, as they paint Downtown Findlay’s Main Street. June 1 The first day of Pride Month features a mixer from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Hancock Hotel, 631 S Main St. People can get together with friends, meet some new faces and enjoy snacks and drinks at the hotel. There will be an art auction held by Mary St. Jaymes, Queen Auctioneer, as well as raffle baskets. Findlay Pride merchandise will also be available to purchase at the event. June 2 Findlay Art League is hosting a June show in honor of Pride Month from 6 pm to 8 pm. Any LGBTQ+ artists that are 18 years old or older and located within a 150-mile radius of the gallery are eligible to participate. The show will open June 2 and run through June 23 during regular gallery hours Tuesdays through Fridays 12:30 pm to 5 pm and Saturdays 12:30 pm to 4 pm. June 3