Celebrate Pride 2023 in Findlay

The celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June is almost here, and Findlay is gearing up to give its residents lots of ways to participate.
June commemorates and celebrates people within the LGBTQ+ community. The celebration of Pride Month began after gay liberation protests in 1969 called the Stonewall riots. It has since spread outside the United States and is now an internationally celebrated holiday.
Findlay wants to show appreciation for its LGBTQ+ residents by hosting a slew of Pride Month events.
May 29
- The month will kick off right before June on May 29 with painting to show off pride. From 6 pm to 8 pm, people can volunteer or enjoy watching Spectrum of Findlay, an LGBTQ+ organization, as they paint Downtown Findlay’s Main Street.
June 1
- The first day of Pride Month features a mixer from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Hancock Hotel, 631 S Main St. People can get together with friends, meet some new faces and enjoy snacks and drinks at the hotel. There will be an art auction held by Mary St. Jaymes, Queen Auctioneer, as well as raffle baskets. Findlay Pride merchandise will also be available to purchase at the event.
June 2
- Findlay Art League is hosting a June show in honor of Pride Month from 6 pm to 8 pm. Any LGBTQ+ artists that are 18 years old or older and located within a 150-mile radius of the gallery are eligible to participate. The show will open June 2 and run through June 23 during regular gallery hours Tuesdays through Fridays 12:30 pm to 5 pm and Saturdays 12:30 pm to 4 pm.
June 3
- From 9 am to 10 am at Riverside Park, enjoy a yoga session led by Peggy from Hot Yoga Findlay. Relax and unwind before the many festivities in the park begin.
- Findlay’s main pride celebration will come June 3 at 10 am, featuring vendors, performers and more. Community members are all welcome and encouraged to celebrate the day at Riverside Park.
- From 6 pm to 11 pm, the Pride Party will continue with the 21 and over after party in the heart of Downtown Findlay on Crawford Street. MC Meaghan Mics will host the night, featuring drag performers, fire dancers and the live music from the Rocky Horror Picture Show performers. Local bars, restaurants and food trucks will be available as well. Make sure to have a valid ID if attending the event.
June 4
- From 10 am to 6 pm, Gypsy Tattoo will host a special tattoo and piercing fundraiser. Each tattoo will cost $60, with $50 per tattoo going toward LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay. The designs are created in advance for you to choose from, and there are no personal designs allowed. Any questions can be directed toward Gypsy Tattoo at findlaytattoos.com or by calling 567-250-8734.
- From 11 am to 2 pm, people can participate in Drag Queen Bingo & Brunch at The Findlay Inn, 200 E Main Cross St. Deja D. Dellataro will MC the event, which will feature a cash bar and prizes to bingo winners. The price of the event, including brunch, bingo and a great time with friends, is $50.
For more information or to find more Findlay Pride Month events, as the month progresses, head to visitfindlay.com.