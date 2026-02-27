Children’s Museum of Findlay Launches Community Campaign to Support Move

The Children’s Museum of Findlay is stepping into an exciting new chapter — and community support is key to making it happen. As the museum prepares to relocate to a larger, more accessible facility in Findlay, leaders have launched a fundraising campaign to help cover the significant costs associated with the move.

The transition includes construction expenses, exhibit reinstallation and operational interruptions that come with relocating a hands-on learning space designed specifically for children and families. Museum officials say the new location will allow for expanded programming, improved accessibility and enhanced interactive exhibits that better serve the growing community.

To help bring this vision to life, the museum has introduced tiered sponsorship opportunities for individuals and businesses. Donation levels offer a variety of recognition benefits, including memberships, name displays and promotional opportunities for corporate partners. Every contribution, regardless of size, directly supports the museum’s mission to provide engaging, educational experiences that spark curiosity and creativity in young minds.

For years, the Children’s Museum of Findlay has been a cornerstone for family-centered learning in the region. This move represents not just a change of address, but a long-term investment in the future of local children and families. Organizers hope the community will rally once again to ensure the museum’s next chapter is its strongest yet.

Those interested in donating or becoming sponsors can learn more through the museum’s official website, cmfindlay.com.