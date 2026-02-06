Comedy Jam 2026 Brings 25 Years of Laughter to Findlay

Comedy aficionados are in for a night of nonstop laughs this Saturday, February 14, as the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts presents Comedy Jam 2026, a highlight of the University of Findlay Events series. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, this beloved show has become a cherished community tradition, blending bold stand-up, sharp wit and high-energy performances that keep audiences laughing year after year.

The festivities kick off at 7 pm inside the Winebrenner Theological Seminary Auditorium on the University of Findlay campus, with doors opening to excited guests at 6:00 p.m.. This year’s lineup features headliner Alex Babbitt, known for his dynamic stage presence and razor-sharp comedic timing, alongside fellow comics Madeleine Murphy and Leonard Ouzts. Together, they promise an evening loaded with unforgettable stories, clever punchlines and humor geared toward adult audiences.

Tickets cost $40 with seating expected to fill quickly as fans embrace Valentine’s weekend with a shared love of laughter. Given the show’s NC-17 rating, the event is tailored for a mature audience ready for bold comedy that doesn’t hold back.

For those seeking a vibrant arts experience this winter, Comedy Jam 2026 offers a perfect blend of humor, community spirit, and live entertainment—proving once again why it’s a marquee event in Findlay’s cultural calendar.