Community Volunteers Needed for Record-Breaking Oktoberfest Findlay

The Hancock Historical Museum is gearing up for the 11th annual Oktoberfest Findlay!, presented by WesBanco, and needs the community’s help to make it the best one yet. Scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27, from 2–10:30 pm in Downtown Findlay, Oktoberfest Findlay! is the region’s largest single-day festival and the museum’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Each fall, thousands gather to celebrate German heritage with music, food, drinks, and activities, but it takes a dedicated team to bring this tradition to life. The festival planning committee is currently seeking over 300 volunteers to help make this year’s event a success.

Volunteers are especially needed for the last shift of the evening to help collect admission, check IDs, sell drink tickets, pour beverages, and assist with various festival activities. Those volunteering in roles involving alcohol—checking IDs, selling drink tickets, or pouring beverages—must be 21 or older, while all other positions are open to ages 18 and up.

Volunteer shifts are just three hours long, leaving plenty of time to enjoy the festivities before or after your shift. As a thank you, all volunteers will receive training, a commemorative Oktoberfest t-shirt, and free admission to the festival. To guarantee your t-shirt, sign up by Tuesday, Sept. 16.

“Oktoberfest is an annual tradition here in Findlay, but it’s more than just a festival,” said

Abigail Inbody, Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator of the Hancock Historical

Museum. “It’s a great way to bring the community together for some fun, and all for a good cause. We truly appreciate the village it takes to help put this event together.”

To volunteer or learn more, visit OktoberfestFindlay.com or contact the Hancock Historical Museum at 419-423-4433.